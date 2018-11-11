REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Prince Rupert: Kids clean war graves for Remembrance Day

Students took a trip to a local graveyard to learn about Prince Rupert soldiers who died during World War I and World War II. Watch more >

Cloverdale: Toy pig mascot travels across the world

Miss Mac Bacon, an unofficial Surrey school mascot, made a name for herself overseas after tagging along on a trip through Ireland. Watch more >

Surrey: Meet one of the veterans who fought to recognize Remembrance Day

Ninety-six-year-old Gerald Gaudet, who served in the Second World War, reflects each year on his fight to mark Nov. 11 as a national day of remembrance. Watch more >

Kelowna: Holiday-themed play collaborates seasonal favourites

We get a look behind the scenes of a Seussified Christmas Carol – which is best described as a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too. Watch more >

Vancouver: New bridge coming soon for outdoor enthusiasts

Construction began last spring, more than three years after a rock slide caused the river to back up and, under heavy rain, flow over and wreck the old bridge.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Air quality advisory continues in Vernon and Lavington

The inital advisory was issued Friday.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Two North Okanagan daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Restaurant offers free lunch item to veterans

WINGS Restaurants & Pubs to Honour Those Who Served Free Lunch for BC Veterans on November 10 & 11

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

UBC Okanagan marks World Diabetes Day

UBC Okanagan researcher to discuss diabetes prevention programs

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

