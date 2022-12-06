Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Four season resort providing year-round activities, including downhill ski resort and three golf courses. (//www.uniqueproperties.ca)

Resort featuring Canada’s largest natural hot springs pool – here in B.C. – up for sale

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is located near Invermere

A multi-million-dollar, four-season hot springs is up for grabs in B.C.

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, located near Invermere in the Columbia Valley, has been listed for sale.

The property, which sits on 1,200 acres of land, includes “Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs,” several lodges, as well as a ski hill and three golf courses.

The resort was purchased by Ken Fowler, owner of Ken Fowler Enterprises, in 2006. He died at the age of 90 in 2017, before his son took over operations, according to the Columbia Valley Pioneer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Love winter beers? BC Ale Trail boasts 100+ seasonally-inspired suds this season

Just Posted

Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)
Lace up: Vernon’s outdoor rink skates into season

Vernon council has endorsed its 2023-27 financial plan which includes a 4.79 per cent budget hike for 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

The Vernon Christian School Royals, seeded 10th, ended up seventh overall in the field of 16 at the B.C. Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships in Duncan Dec. 1-3. (Contributed)
Royal finish for Vernon Christian School

Okanagan College hosted a candlelight vigil in honour of the National Day of Action on Violence Against Women Monday, Dec. 6. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan College Vernon, Salmon Arm campuses host candlelight vigils