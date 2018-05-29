‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

Interested in buying an inter-provincial oil pipeline?

A Craiglist user listed the Trans Mountain pipeline for sale this week on an Ottawa-region page, before the federal government announced it will buy the controversial project for $4.5 billion.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government intends to sell the pipeline to a private company in the future.

“For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition. Comes with federal approval. (Subject to 15 legal challenges, but it’ll be fine). Also comes with a vintage 1950s pipeline,” the cheeky post reads.

“Nestled in a cosy right of way, with mountain, river and ocean views, and through prime agricultural and dense residential real estate in Vancouver’s red-hot housing market! Close to schools, day cares and community centres. (The neighbours can be a little loud, but we find it’s easiest just to ignore them.)”

The seller is asking for $9-billion CAD, or best offer, saying to contact them and “ask for Justin.”

