Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.

The Canadian Press

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

