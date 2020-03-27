Kim Norbert posted this photo to Facebook. (Contributed)

T-Rex sends a message to Kamloops residents during COVID-19

Someone dressed up in a T-rex costume brought a smile to residents faces

A Kamloops business owner couldn’t help but smile when she looked out the window of her funeral home, on Thursday.

Someone dressed up in a T-Rex costume was walking downtown with a sign that read, ‘Extinction sucks, stay home’ – Rex.

With increasing concern over the COVID-19, business owner Kim Norbert appreciated the sentiment this individual was putting out into the community during a difficult time.

“When this awesomeness is outside your office! Is it ironic he’s outside our funeral home too! Have a great day and play nice,” she wrote on Facebook.

Norbert operates Alternatives Funeral and Cremation in Kamloops and continues to work during the pandemic to provide a service for those who need funeral arrangements.

“Our focus has always been on the comfort and well-being of our families. We have consistently offered from-home arrangements with options such as email and telephone and will heavily rely on these choices moving forward,” stated Norbert.

