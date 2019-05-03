Science World turns 30 on May 6, 2019. (Science World)

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

Science World has been an iconic landmark of the Vancouver skyline for three decades.

For the countless children who have walked through its door, it has provided delight, wonder, and a significant early opportunity to begin to understand the workings of the world.

The attraction has hosted numerous events and welcomed many celebrity guests over the years.

Ahead of its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, here is a look back at some of its most historic moments.


