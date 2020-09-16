A Facebook event is calling for people to throw rocks at wildfire smoke. (Facebook screenshot)

Tired of the smoke? People on Facebook suggest throwing rocks at it

The plan calls for Americans to throw rocks north, sending smoke to Canada, where it will be ‘politely asked to leave’

The internet is again calling for people to do their part in fighting wildfire smoke, by “throwing rocks at the smoke to make it go away.”

“Y’all know the drill,” reads the description of the aptly titled Facebook event Throw Rocks at the Smoke to Make it Go Away 2020.

This year, the plan is laid out in two steps.

First, Americans are called to throw rocks north towards Canada, “bullying the smoke, mentally deteriorating it into its weakest point” and sending it across the border — which appears to be working

The second part of the plan calls for Canadians to “politely ask the smoke to leave.”

“Thus, solving the issue,” the event’s organizer surmises.

Discussion on the page ranges from size and type of rock to who is bringing the snacks.

“I don’t know much about science but this seems like it might not work….I’ll bring a very BIG rock I don’t think small rocks will do it,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “I live about 30 minutes south of the Canadian border!! Super excited to be on the frontlines for such a good cause.”

Currently, more than 6,000 people have said they will be participating in the event.

The event also contains links to the American Red Cross and the California Fire Foundation to assist people who have been affected by the fires.

This is not the first time initiatives of this sort have made the rounds online. Several similar pages popped up during the 2018 wildfire season.

The event is scheduled for 11 p.m. tonight (Sept. 16) but, according to discussion on the page, it looks as though several people have already begun the fight.

READ MORE: Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

READ MORE: Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

wildfire smoke

