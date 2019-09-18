Mykenna Dorn (left) from Langley and Alexis Thind from Whistler have been revealed as two of the contestants on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelor. (The Bachelor/Facebook)

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Two women from British Columbia have been chosen as contestants for the 24th season of ABC’s The Bachelor.

The popular reality dating show revealed the women who were selected on their Facebook page in an album asking “who gets your first impression rose?”

Among the 33 women profiled in the album are Mykenna Dorn from Langley and Alexis Thind from Whistler.

Dorn, 22, is a blogger and influencer on social media, with more than 40,000 followers on her Instagram, which she recently set to private.

In her bio she describes herself as a dancer, “grape supporter,” West Coast girl, Grey’s (Anatomy) super fan and a “single pringle.”

Her blog is dedicated to fashion, beauty, her “single life struggles” and “all things wine.”

In a blog post from October of last year she writes about her desire to be on reality dating show.

“I will be on the Bachelor soon, mark my words.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley couple’s home goes from worst to first

Meanwhile, Thind is a pilot from Whistler and a graduate of the University of British Columbia.

She was inspired to get her pilot’s license by her late father, according to her profile on Give Hope Wings, a charity that offers free flights for patients in rural communities needing medical care.

Thind’s father was a pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force and Air Canada.

“Before my dad passed, I made a promise to him that I would strive to be the kind of daughter and pilot that would make him proud,” she wrote in her profile with the charity.

Dave McElroy, a pilot with Give Hope Wings, shared on Facebook when Thind learned she would be a contestant on the show.

“Who knew, when she read us that message from the Bachelor producer on that rainy, windy day at that remote gravel runway at Gamma Rae, NWT, that 80 days later she would be in Hollywood, Who knew?”

Both women are set to vie for the heart of airline pilot Peter Weber, a former contestant on The Bachelorette.

The 28-year-old from Westlake Village, Calif. was sent home by recent bachelorette Hannah Brown.

The 24th season of The Bachelor is set to air in January.


joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Peter Weber, 28, was sent home by Hannah Brown on the recent season of ABC’s The Bachelorette and will now try to find love on The Bachelor. (The Bachelor/Facebook)

