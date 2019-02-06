Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

The casting call, which has been taken down, included a call for both ‘curvy’ and ‘petite’ models

Vancouver Fashion Week organizers are under fire after issuing a casting call for female models with 20- to 22-inch waistlines.

According to reports and comments on the event’s Instagram page, the casting call was posted last week, and taken down on Monday.

The post included “curvy models,” defined as being 5’8” to 6 feet, with a U.S. 12- to 16-inch waist. Meanwhile, “petite models” were defined as being 5’5” to 5’8” tall, with a 20- to 22-inch waist.

In a statement posted this week online, organizers apologized and called it a mistake.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that we support and champion models no matter their size, gender, ethnicity or background,” the statement read.

“We believe every body type is a cause for celebration and we welcome designers who encourage body positivity and who redefine what ‘beauty’ and ‘style’ mean in today’s society. We apologize for the offence caused, as we truly strive to deliver a fashion week that is inclusive for all.”

The apology didn’t stop social media users from continuing to criticize them.

The modeling industry has been under increased scrutiny for promoting small waistlines deemed unhealthy by health advocates and doctors.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

Just Posted

North Okanagan election finances revealed

Who spent how much during 2018 municipal elections released by Elections BC

Budding North Okanagan businesses sought for Enterprize challenge

Deadline looming for entrepreneurs interested in $35,000 in support

Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

Highway 97 north of Summerland has been closed since last weekend following a rock slide

Vernon meeting focuses on homeless

Part of City of Vernon Activate Safety Task Force recommendation draws close to 80 people to meeting

Vernon’s homeless struggling to stay warm

Those in need hit the hardest by cold snap

‘Don’t worry sis, my kidney’s your kidney’: B.C. women share transplant journey

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal in 2018

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Homeless tenters must move to make way for Trans-Canada Highway project

Cold snap in Shuswap prompts volunteers to find help for those moving or trying to survive outside

Vernon School District poster contest puts anti-bullying in the spotlight

Poster campaign looks to make anti-bullying a year-round topic

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

Mother and daughter separated by road closure

Five-minute drive now three to four hour trek as a result of rock slide north of Summerland

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Most Read