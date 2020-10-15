VIDEO: Abbotsford woman records unusual object in the sky

An Abbotsford woman filmed unusual activity in the sky on Wednesday night.

An Abbotsford woman is sharing footage of what she says is unusual activity in the sky which occurred near her home on Wednesday night.

Abbotsford resident Cylena Dawn told The News she was sitting outside on the deck of her home near the McCallum Road exit last night between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and was enjoying an after dinner cigarette when she looked up and was stunned by what she saw.

“I’m sorry for the language, it was a pretty intense experience,” she stated in a message. “Definitely something I consider an unidentified flying object.”

It’s the second reported sighting in recent months, as an Abbotsford News reader also sent in footage of an apparent UFO back in late-July.

Most Read