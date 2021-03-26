Quatse floating on her back enjoying her pool. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)

VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Wondering how Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup is faring in her new home?

Well, according to Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre (MMR), she has “stabilized but is still receiving 24 hour care from our staff and volunteers at the rescue centre.”

Quatse was rescued from a Port Hardy beach where she was discovered abandoned by her mom March 7, and hastily trucked and flown to the mainland.

The last “pupdate” was on March 15, where it was announced she has been upgraded to an outdoor habitat with her own pool, is slowly gaining weight, and is a lot more active than when she was first admitted.

Alyssa Berube, who helped rescue Quatse from the beach and drove her down island to Campbell River to catch a flight to the rescue centre, said she’s feeling “very happy that we have such organizations like MMR to take care of our creatures” and that it was a lucky twist of fate that she ended up being a part of the volunteer rescue team’s mission.

“I’m thankful they called on me to assist with Quatse’s capture and transfer. I look forward to the day when she’s grown and well enough to leave the MMR nest and be wild again, as that’s always the goal.”

There’s still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Berube is a member of the Tri-Port Wildlife Response Team, a group of North Island locals who volunteer to help in the rescue, care and transport of injured wildlife to various rescue organizations.

