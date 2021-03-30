Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)

VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

It was an a-moo-sing Monday morning in the small Vancouver Island community of San Pareil.

During the night, approximately 12 cattle escaped from a farmer’s corral and milked their newfound freedom by taking a stroll around their neighbourhood near Parksville.

One resident, Jeet Mann, was able to capture footage from his doorbell camera of one such beefy visitor, just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Kate Jennings, another resident of the neighbourhood, confirmed the cattle were eventually rounded up with the help of police, by 8:30 a.m.

She said she wasn’t aware of the great escape until after checking the neighbourhood’s community Facebook group and seeing pictures of cattle on her own lawn.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

“They were all very quiet. They were right on our lawn and we didn’t even hear them. I just thought it was so funny. No one was really worried about them because they were so tame,” she said.

Jennings said the cattle did not damage her property, but she anticipates collecting cow patties from her lawn in the near future.

She believes the cattle are new to the area, since she hasn’t noticed them in the five years she’s lived there.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP confirmed to PQB News that several cows and at least one bull escaped through a gate from their owner’s property. An officer attended and assisted with wrangling the cattle back to their property.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

AnimalsParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)

Previous story
From scratch: Pandemic cooking strengthened bonds when social interactions stalled

Just Posted

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
COVID-19 postpones Armstrong IPE for 2nd year

Fair to make 2022 comeback

The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets’ season postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

Sales have dropped considerably at Castlegar restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis. File photo
Vernon chamber calls for renewed restaurant support

Specific regional case goals could motivate and keep government accountable: Chamber

The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Campaign called Save The Schubert Centre hopes to raise $1 million to eliminate its debt

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust has cancelled its 2021 Green Fair event because of COVID-19, but will still be giving out free tree seedlings. (File photo)
COVID cancels Armstrong Green Fair event

Annual event hosted by Armstrong Spallumcheen Environmental Trust will be back in 2022 and will still give away free tree seedlings April 24

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Karen Holmes sit at a bench recently placed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in St. Ives Community Park in honour of her son, Logan Pierce, who died in an accident in 2008. (Contributed)
Mother overwhelmed by kindness of Shuswap park memorial honouring her son

Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed bench in honour of Logan Pierce

Due to ongoing restrictions around COVID-19, the Salty Dog Enduro has been rescheduled to 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike event pushed to 2021

Challenges around COVID-19 restrictions required rescheduling of 20th anniversary event

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.
RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

Most Read