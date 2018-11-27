Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

It was a rain-soaked start to the week on B.C.’s south coast as everywhere from Vancouver to Victoria got pummelled with wet, stormy weather.

On the North Shore, which saw 126 millimetres of rain between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning, John Ebersberger captured Lynn Creek bursting out of its banks.

“I’ve been hiking up there for 30 years and I’ve only seen this a couple of times,” Ebersberger told Black Press Media.

“It’s wall-to-wall water.”

Over on Vancouver Island, Englishman River Falls and Little Qualicum Falls were similarly drenched.

