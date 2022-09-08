(Black Press Media Creative)

Apple Launches Adventure Watch and New Safety Features

On September 7, Apple had the company’s largest product launch of the year. Reuters reports that this year’s launch mainly focused on safety upgrades and a new adventure watch. Apple leaned into safety features that include the ability to sense a car accident or summon a rescue from a remote mountain. The features are meant to offer users the chance to pursue excitement and adventure with their phone acting as a safety net. “Ultimately, the increased emphasis on safety – safety as a service – is super interesting as a value proposition,” Ben Bajarin, head of consumer technologies at Creative Strategies, via Reuters.

For More Videos Watch Here

The new “emergency SOS via satellite feature” allows users to establish a connection with a satellite to send messages from remote locations. Minor upgrades include tweaks to cameras and battery life, while the iPhone Pro lineup has a newly-upgraded processor chip. The Apple Watch Ultra is reportedly the company’s , “most rugged and capable watch ever.” According to Apple, the watch is intended for people interested in outdoor adventuring, water sports and endurance training. The Ultra offers 60 hours of battery life, a compass and a new Oceanic Plus app for scuba diving

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tech ShowTechnology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Rust’ Production Company Denies Liability for the Death of Halyna Hutchins

Just Posted

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming throws out the ceremonial first shoe at the B.C. Horseshoes Championships, hosted by the Vernon Horseshoes Club Sept. 3 and 4 at the Alexis Park Drive facility. (Contributed)
Vernon politicians ring in provincial horseshoe championships

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (seated, fourth from left) has dinner at the Vernon Recreation Centre during a visit in 1971. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives Photograph Collection)
Vernon officials react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the Vernon Curling Club, Tourism Vernon and the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan announced that Vernon will host the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Championships. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon to rock 2023 Canadian Senior Curling Championships

Crews are battling a large wildfire in the Monashees far north of Cherryville Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

Pop-up banner image