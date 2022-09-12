(Black Press Media Creative)

Banknotes Around the World , To Soon Feature King Charles.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Bank of England plans to update its currency with the image of King Charles III.

Currency featuring Queen Elizabeth II will eventually be withdrawn from circulation. According to the central bank, over 4.7 million banknotes and 29 billion coins featuring the queen’s likeness are in circulation in the U.K. The queen’s image has been used on U.K. coins for nearly 70 years and banknotes for over 60 years. Several countries that were formerly governed by Britain also use her portrait on their currencies. The updated money will likely be introduced gradually and appear as legal tender alongside outdated currency for a period of time. “Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender,” The Royal Mint, via statement.

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin

Canada and Australia, which feature the queen on their $20 and $5 banknotes, respectively, said there will be no “immediate change” to their currencies. The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come. “There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes.” Said Amélie Ferron-Craig, a spokesperson for the Bank of Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Apple Launches Adventure Watch and New Safety Features

Just Posted

Cherryville Days returns Saturday, Sept. 17, with a day of fun beginning with a parade at 12 p.m. from the Emporium to Hanson Park. (Greta Cooper file photo)
Cherryville Days offers loads of fun

Vernon swimmer Dave Poggemiller won four individual and one team gold medals in swimming at the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops in August. (Contributed)
Vernon senior swimmer a golden smash at Canada 55+ Games

(Reel Life image)
VIDEO: Vernon-based videographer highlights winter in Revelstoke in the 1960s

Vernon Panthers receiver Mitchell Bond (3) celebrates his touchdown in the Cats’ 27-17 pre-season Interior Senior Varsity Football Conference win over the Rutland Voodoos Friday, Sept 9, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo)
Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons post pre-season Ws