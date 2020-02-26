(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Which ‘orange’ came first? The colour or the fruit?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 26

This is right up there with the world’s greatest mysteries like what is a ‘blue corn moon’ Pocahontas? Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? And did the chicken come before the egg?

Fun Fact of the day: The word for the colour ‘orange’ came after the fruit

That’s right. Stop the presses. The colour orange is named after the appearance of the ripe orange fruit. The word comes from the Old French term for the fruit, pomme d’orange. The French word, in turn, comes from the Italian arancia which has its roots in Arabic and Sanskrit. The first recorded use of orange as a colour name in English was in 1502, in a description of clothing purchased for Margaret Tudor.

Fraser Health has given a year’s notice that it will terminate its contract with Delta Hospice Society for refusing to provide medical assistance in dying.

Check out this super satisfying video of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield showing what happens when a wet towel is wrung in zero gravity!

Wringing out Water on the ISS 👨‍🚀 • Once the cloth was soaking wet, Hadfield twisted the rag, and the water began to form a gel-like tube. "Because of the surface tension of the water, it actually runs along the surface of the cloth and then up into my hand, almost like you had Jello on your hands,"

