B.C. Premier David Eby speaks after being sworn in as the province’s 37th premier during a ceremony at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: B.C.’s new premier hits ‘ground running’

Eby promises $100 credit, action on housing and safety

David Eby, B.C.’s new premier, says he wants to hit the ground running.

Eby’s swearing in ceremony included announcements about a $100 cost-of-living credit on electricity bills and promises of public safety and housing initiatives.

Eby also paid tribute to his predecessor, John Horgan.

-The Canadian Press

BC politicsBritish Columbia

