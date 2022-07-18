Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

André Boisclair sentenced to 2 years in jail, plus 2 years probation

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail for two sex assaults. Boisclair, who assaulted two young men in their early 20s, will also serve two years probation.

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politicianspoliticsQuebecsexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers
Next story
Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

Just Posted

Team B.C. defeats Team Manitoba 31-19 for fifth place at the 2022 Football Canada Cup U18 tournament at the Kelowna Apple Bowl Sunday, July 17 . (screen shot)
Team B.C. romps to fifth place at Canada Cup

Summer beachgoers in the Okanagan are encouraged to seek protection from excessive exposure to the sunlight UV rays to avoid getting skin cancers like melanoma. (Contributed)
Slather on that sunscreen, the Okanagan sun is dangerous: BC Cancer

The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)
Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

After a two-year hiatus, Vernon’s Shanda Hill returns to competive Ultra Racing, as she’ll compete at a Deca triathlon in Switzerland in August. (Facebook photo)
Vernon ultra athlete returning to competition