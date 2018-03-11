Poll: Should the province abolish daylight savings time?

@VernonNews
Peace River District, Fort Nelson and Creston have all opted out of daylight savings time
Prodigy an apt title for OSO performance featuring 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen
Shawna Caspi brings her mellow folk jams to Vernon March 22 and Kelowna March 28
Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby
Burnaby South took home their first championship in almost 40 years
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Vernon’s first Soup’s On, put on by Okanagan College Enactus students, is slated for March 15
It’s been seven years since the Japanese nuclear disaster
Jagmeet Singh’s JagMeet and Greet rally was attended by about 150 people on Friday
Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to recovery
At least five people have died recently from falling into tree wells
Businesses, non-profits, local governments are feeling the pinch of payroll tax
