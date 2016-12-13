- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
New year rings in Vernon’s universal recreation access pass
The stayActive Pass will give users easy access to public swimming, skating, shinny, drop-in sports
Video
News
Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear
Industry wants governments and police to crack down on organized crime groups that sell it
Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
In a tweet, Trudeau invited people to ask him any question they want
-
Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating
-
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Catholic church settles lawsuit around historical sex abuse of 10-year-old B.C. girl
Most Read
Sports
Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White
Night skiing begins again at resort
Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada
Previous definition was one woman and one man
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips
‘It’s crazy, like you need a mortgage to go to the grocery store right now’
Morning Start: Hitman becomes YouTuber
Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 16
-
The problems with using buy now, pay later to fund travel
-
Morning Start: Thomas Earl’s tough day
-
‘Pre-loved doesn’t mean second-best’: Young Canadians thrift holiday gifts
-
Mini adventures count: Kelowna TikTok creator wants people to be active outdoors
-
Snap, crackle, pop: Salt spray blamed for odd sounds from B.C. power lines
Community
Cowboys tune up for North Okanagan Christmas
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Check out what’s on this week around town
Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all
All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023
-
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway
-
Vernon boatmaker delivers traditional Christmas
-
Enderby non-profit building maternal care centre in Ethiopia
-
Armstrong thrift shop gives big towards health and wellness
-
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died
Obituaries
Robert Colvin “Bobby”
Dec 7th, 2022
David Gillespie
Dec 7th, 2022
Sharon Lynn Morton
Dec 7th, 2022
David Colin Blencowe
Dec 5th, 2022
Gertrude (Trudy) Loewen (re Zacharias)
Dec 3rd, 2022
Suzanne Julie Roze des Ordons (Hall)
Dec 3rd, 2022
Business
Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic
Oceana estimates Amazon’s plastic waste jumped from 599 million pounds in 2020 to 709 million
Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences
$123 million earmarked for voluntary retirement program
-
Company holiday parties are back — but with some restraint
-
Gift card scam catching B.C. holiday shoppers off guard
-
‘Nobody is winning’: Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
-
‘Opportunities to invest’: Experts say space business needs boost in Canada
-
Kelowna cannabis company stays under local ownership after $4M sale
Entertainment
The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award
Singer honoured for his support of various causes
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits
Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades
Life
Rooted in culture, steeped in love
Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect
Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay
Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur
Opinion
Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around
Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas
Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes
Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential
eEdition
Reader Poll
People across Canada have been waking up to find putting the spread on their toast a bit tougher.
Has your butter changed from how you remember it?
Starting with a cookbook author’s comment on Twitter, Canadians began to share how the butter they were using wasn’t as soft as they were used to after leaving it out.
The Dairy Farmers of Canada even officially asked its members to consider not using palm oil in their feed as a potential reason for why people have been encountering harder butter.
Of course, a part of how hard your better is depends on how you like to keep your kitchen.
Let us know how you feel about your butter by voting in our poll below.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Impress
sponsored
‘It’s like being on a cruise:’ Fill retirement with good friends, good food + activities YOU want to do!
As people embark on retirement, many are seeking a place where they…
sponsored
Choosing furniture and appliances – not just about price and function!
Vernon team wants to make a difference in your life
- sponsored
What’s behind the trades labour shortage? An Okanagan perspective
- sponsored
Trail Tire Vernon wraps up anniversary series with a heartfelt ‘thank you’
- sponsored
Vernon tire centre ‘CIO’ takes on perfect career opportunity, and loves the challenge
- sponsored
Do hearing aids hurt?
- sponsored
Good people make this Vernon tire tech’s day. And driving the crane truck!
National Marketplace
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviewed: Effective Personal Portable Air Cooler That Works or Scam?
ChillWell Air Cooler is one of the most affordable and exclusive air…
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviewed: Most Popular Personal Portable Air Cooler That Works
ChillWell Air Cooler is one of the most affordable and exclusive air…
- sponsored
Semenax Review 2022 – Does It Really Work or Fake Claims?
- sponsored
Exipure Reviews (2022) Harmful User Side Effects to Worry About?
- sponsored
New Research Reveals Link Between Brown Adipose Tissue & Weight Loss
- sponsored
Trim Life Keto Review – Natural Ingredients for Fat Burning Ketosis?
- sponsored
Professional Essay Writers: How to Enlist and What to Expect