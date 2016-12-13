New year rings in Vernon’s universal recreation access pass

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is introducing a single, universal access pass for different activities, including public skating, Jan.1, 2023. (Submitted photo)
The stayActive Pass will give users easy access to public swimming, skating, shinny, drop-in sports

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards at Surrey RCMP HQ in Surrey on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers
Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

Santa, skating, Light Walk + more: Tips to enjoy Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas

Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC

B.C. family represents their Indigenous heritage on Family Feud Canada
Ken Balcomb, 82, founder and longtime leader of the Center for Whale Research died Dec. 15. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

Orca community mourns death of legendary Washington whale researcher
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children
From VDPAC's Kids Series, experience Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Give the gift of time spent together, at exciting live events!
    Stephen "tWitch" Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

    Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

    FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

    FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud

    Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

    Registered nurse Lee-Anne Williams, centre, confers with colleagues in the intensive care unit at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

    News
    A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Retail organizations, merchants and tobacco industry officials estimate between 30 and 50 per cent of tobacco sales in B.C. are contraband products, and they are calling on governments and police to crack down on the organized crime groups that sell them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu

    Contraband tobacco inhales 30 to 50 per cent of B.C. market, retailers, industry fear

    Industry wants governments and police to crack down on organized crime groups that sell it

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that’s what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants

    In a tweet, Trudeau invited people to ask him any question they want

    Sports
    For more information on night skiing visit bigwhite.com. (Contributed)

    Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White

    Night skiing begins again at resort

    Canada’s Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Toru Hanai

    Any two athletes can compete together domestically in ice dance, pairs: Skate Canada

    Previous definition was one woman and one man

    Sunta Sem, seen in an undated handout photo, is a Toronto private chef and caterer who sells meals through the Cookin app. Sem will swap sweet potatoes for other root vegetables like parsnips or when preparing food with greens, opt for Boston lettuce, which she says hasn’t risen in price too much. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cookin

    Hosting a holiday dinner? Here are some cost-saving tips

    ‘It’s crazy, like you need a mortgage to go to the grocery store right now’

    (@colombia_hist/Twitter)

    Morning Start: Hitman becomes YouTuber

    Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 16

    Community
    Cowboy Christmas with Rob Dinwoodie and Friends takes place Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. at Vernon Alliance Church. ticketseller.ca. (Contributed)

    Cowboys tune up for North Okanagan Christmas

    COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Check out what’s on this week around town

    (Submitted photo)

    Okanagan outreach ‘swamped’ trying to help all

    All Are Family Outreach hoping to raise $5,000 to get them through first six months of 2023

    • updated 14h ago
    Business
    FILE - A swan stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste at the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

    Watchdog group casts doubt on Amazon’s claims of reducing plastic

    Oceana estimates Amazon’s plastic waste jumped from 599 million pounds in 2020 to 709 million

    Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Ottawa aims to reduce size of salmon fishing industry by buying licences

    $123 million earmarked for voluntary retirement program

    Entertainment
    The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

    Singer honoured for his support of various causes

    This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP) This image released by Grapevine Public Relations shows Stark Sands, center, and the cast during a performance of “& Juliet.” (Matthew Murphy/Grapevine Public Relations via AP)

    Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

    Original story uses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as launch pad, mixes in biggest pop hits of past few decades

    Life
    Hector Laguna at Botanist - Lia Crowe photo

    Rooted in culture, steeped in love

    Botanist chef Hector Laguna treats local, seasonal food with respect

    • 2h ago
    Kari McLay. Lia Crowe photography

    Life.style.etc. with Kari McLay

    Tulipe Noire owner is a socially conscious entrepreneur

      Opinion

      Finnigan is the newest Fawcett family member, bringing joy and love into the home. (Carole Fawcett photo)

      Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around

      Boomer Talk: Finnigan’s first Christmas

        wallet

        Uzelman: Federal provincial governments are jeopardizing Canadians’ incomes

        Reforms to taxation, regulatory and project review policies are essential

