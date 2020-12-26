WATCH: Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber offers best wishes in music video

Hilarious video created by Rhythm Productions marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a hilarious Christmas season video to wish all happiness and peace throughout the season. (Rhythm Productions screen shot)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, its board, and members (plus additional actors) have come up with the perfect Christmas and/or holiday season cocktail.

And to shout it from the rooftops, select board members and others have sung its praises – OK, ‘sung’ may not be the best wording – in a hilarious 4 minute 37-second video created by Rhythm Productions.

Done to the tune of The 12 Days of Christmas, you are told how to build the Christmas/holiday cocktail known as Wing and a Pear.

Er, consume at your own risk.

“It’s been a year of twists and turns for our chamber members, board and staff, ” wrote board president Sean Newton – one of the three wise men in the video – on the chamber’s Facebook page. “Thank you for your support. We wish you peace and happiness during the Christmas season and a prosperous new year.”

The musical wish was created for fun. Check out the Oscar-worthy performance of ‘Five Golden Rings’ and others below:

