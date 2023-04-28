Armstrong wedding enthusiast says ‘I do’ to Enterprize invite

Wedding media coordinator Kacy Sloan of Armstrong has been added to the Enterprize Challenge competition. (Contributed)

Having learned she was not among the 2023 Enterprize Challenge finalists two weeks ago, participant Kacy Sloan was almost ready to tuck away all her materials.

Then she got a phone call.

“I was so surprised,” says Sloan, owner of Cardinal Vow Media. She’s a wedding media coordinator, helping couples effortlessly access the region’s top talent to capture the big day, and letting photographers and videographers focus on the fun of shooting.

Surprised because Matthew Cyr of Spectra Shielding, which specializes in electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation detection and reduction, received an incredible business opportunity and stepped out of the competition. That left a seventh spot open, and Sloan was called.

“I’m thrilled about the chance to do the final pitch,” says Sloan, who lives in Armstrong.

Presented by VantageOne Credit Union and Community Futures North Okanagan, Enterprize Challenge culminates in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 18. The winner, voted on by a panel of volunteer judges, takes home start-up capital and more than $30,000 in business services prize packages.

