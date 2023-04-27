North Okanagan farm theatre acts on bringing community together

Caravan Farm Theatre has released its offerings for the new season

Caravan Farm Theatre’s artistic director Estelle Shook says the theatre is “focused on bringing the community together” as the 2023 schedule has been announced. (File photo)

It’s a place where connections are made, a place where friends laugh together and dance the night away in the open-air barn. As Caravan Farm Theatre opens its gates for a season full of unique and exciting experiences, it’s a place where all are welcome.

Caravan’s 2023 season lunges forward with unique ways to exercise the imagination through engaging shows, events and activities.

“This year, we’re really focused on bringing the community together,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan’s artistic director. “There’s such an appetite for uplifting celebrations in our community. We couldn’t think of a better way to start this summer than with a great dinner and entertainment under the stars.”

Complete with music by Petunia and the Vipers, an invigorating live and silent auction, romantic flower displays, delicious wine and a family-style dinner served al fresco, La Dolce Vita takes over the farm with spaghetti western charm on Saturday, June 3.

A reimagining of Caravan’s popular Hands Up! fundraiser of years past, La Dolce Vita’s focus is on raising funds to support summer, fall and winter productions. However, Shook says, it’s also an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy an evening of entertainment and a home-cooked meal without any pressure to bid on items in the live auction.

“Expect a romantic western-style evening with a Euro-feminine twist,” said Shook. “As our one main fundraiser of the year, we have a beautiful collection of auction items that show the generosity, support and diversity of businesses in our region.”

Fuelled by spaghetti and the community’s support, Caravan welcomes a season full of bold and diverse storytelling.

Audio Land Walks, May 14-Aug. 19

Experience the beauty of nature – the winding paths through the trees, the sound of birds singing in the spring air – in the Audio Land Walks. Explore the 80-acre farm with stories inspired by the land.

Every Brilliant Thing, July 18-Aug. 20

Complete with audience participation, this intimate and heart-warming show deals with depression by shifting the focus to the small things that bring people joy. A fast favourite with audiences around the world, Every Brilliant Thing fills viewers with hope and positivity.

Outdoor Film Festival, Sept. 7-11

Caravan’s fourth annual Outdoor Film Festival and Indigenous Short Film Showcase are back this September. Featuring four titles and four shorts over four days, the festival is the perfect way to end the summer for families and cinephiles.

The Labyrinth, Oct. 10-27

Take the comfort of the Audio Land Walks, turn it upside down and add a thick layer of dread. That’s what’s in store for visitors to the Labyrinth, the personalized and high-horror experience to kick off the Halloween season.

Walk of Terror Spectacular, Oct. 28

Featuring two live bands – Freak Motif and Blackberry Wood – the Walk of Terror Spectacular continues Caravan’s legendary Halloween tradition with ghouls, ghosts, goblins and, of course, a costume contest, fire dancing and fine tunes.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 5-Jan. 7

Rounding out the 2023 season for Caravan is the popular winter sleigh ride performance. A redux of a story the audience knows and loves, this year’s performance of The Nutcracker is a faithful retelling with a uniquely-Caravan twist.

Tickets to La Dolce Vita are on sale now through caravanfarmtheatre.com. With limited seating and spaghetti available, tickets to the popular fundraiser are expected to sell quickly. Passes to all 2023 season shows, excluding the winter sleigh ride, are also available.

