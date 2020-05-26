Vernon restaurant Diner on Six is one of the first to have reopened for eat-in traffic under new social distancing rules. (Morning Star - file photo)

Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Browns Socialhouse, The Kal reporting full and respectful crowds at establishments

The joint’s been hopping and the customers have been well behaved.

Browns Socialhouse manager Kendra Cooper said it’s great to see people inside the revamped facility as the establishment at the front entrance to Vernon’s Village Green Centre became one of the first to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We reopened on Thursday and it’s been super busy,” said Cooper Monday afternoon, May 25. “The weekend was very busy.”

Browns reopened at half-capacity, with every second table being closed off due to the rules established for reopening.

“We’re doing extra cleaning, staff are wearing masks,” said Cooper. “All the customers have been super good. They know things are different. They’ve been very polite.”

Diner on Six, across from Polson Park on Highway 6, also opened last week but were closed Monday and Tuesday before resuming open hours on Wednesday, May 27.

The popular breakfast and lunch spot welcomed customers back inside.

“The safety of our staff, customers and community is our top priority,” said the restaurant’s website. “We are proud to implement what our industry considers best practices when it comes to COVID-19 safety in a restaurant environment.

Plexiglass barriers, floor decals and markings on tables help ensure that physical distancing will be achieved. We will also be operating at 50 per cent of our regular capacity.”

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up, condiments have been removed from the tables and will be available upon request, having been freshly sanitized for every customer. High-touch areas such as door handles, railings and bathroom counters have been added to frequent and aggressive cleaning schedule. Tables, chairs and booths will be sanitized after every single seating.

The Kal, on 30th Street, opened Monday morning at 10 a.m. and while there was no lineup of people waiting in the rain, manager Lindsay Watters said the establishment was full as she answered a call from a reporter at 1:30 p.m.

“It feels so good to be back inside, seeing people again and having a full parking lot,” said Watters. “It’s good to get back into a routine.”

The Kal has also made changes inside including putting hand sanitizers at every open table, all of which are six feet apart.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Browns Socialhouse owner lauded for community support

READ MORE: Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Sunshine Festival


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business and IndustrialCoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Just Posted

Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Browns Socialhouse, The Kal reporting full and respectful crowds at establishments

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

COVID-19: Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Vernon gym knocked out by COVID-19

9Round Fitness in Vernon Square Mall owners announce permanent closure of facility

North Okanagan regional district board delays food scraps ban

Move is to help businesses and organizations during pandemic

Video: Okanagan mayors encourage water conservation this summer

Water conservation this summer could be more important than ever, experts say

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Shuswap cabin owner disputes request to stay home in Alberta

Alberta resident redrafts response to CSRD request to stay home

Petition seeks to clean up Okanagan forests ‘carpeted’ with shotgun shells

Penticton man says making shot-gun shells refundable would create cleaner forests

Kelowna’s main drag will be closed to vehicles this summer

Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue will be a pedestrian-only roadway from June 29 through the Labour Day long weekend

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

Kelowna General Hospital Foundation launches fundraising initiative to support local health care

The initiative also highlights workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

Most Read