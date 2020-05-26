Business bustling as Vernon eateries begin to reopen

Vernon restaurant Diner on Six is one of the first to have reopened for eat-in traffic under new social distancing rules. (Morning Star - file photo)

The joint’s been hopping and the customers have been well behaved.

Browns Socialhouse manager Kendra Cooper said it’s great to see people inside the revamped facility as the establishment at the front entrance to Vernon’s Village Green Centre became one of the first to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We reopened on Thursday and it’s been super busy,” said Cooper Monday afternoon, May 25. “The weekend was very busy.”

Browns reopened at half-capacity, with every second table being closed off due to the rules established for reopening.

“We’re doing extra cleaning, staff are wearing masks,” said Cooper. “All the customers have been super good. They know things are different. They’ve been very polite.”

Diner on Six, across from Polson Park on Highway 6, also opened last week but were closed Monday and Tuesday before resuming open hours on Wednesday, May 27.

The popular breakfast and lunch spot welcomed customers back inside.

“The safety of our staff, customers and community is our top priority,” said the restaurant’s website. “We are proud to implement what our industry considers best practices when it comes to COVID-19 safety in a restaurant environment.

Plexiglass barriers, floor decals and markings on tables help ensure that physical distancing will be achieved. We will also be operating at 50 per cent of our regular capacity.”

Hand sanitizer stations have been set up, condiments have been removed from the tables and will be available upon request, having been freshly sanitized for every customer. High-touch areas such as door handles, railings and bathroom counters have been added to frequent and aggressive cleaning schedule. Tables, chairs and booths will be sanitized after every single seating.

The Kal, on 30th Street, opened Monday morning at 10 a.m. and while there was no lineup of people waiting in the rain, manager Lindsay Watters said the establishment was full as she answered a call from a reporter at 1:30 p.m.

“It feels so good to be back inside, seeing people again and having a full parking lot,” said Watters. “It’s good to get back into a routine.”

The Kal has also made changes inside including putting hand sanitizers at every open table, all of which are six feet apart.

