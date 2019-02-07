Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says the country’s overall real estate market remains “vulnerable” despite an easing in overvaluation in cities like Toronto and Victoria in the third quarter.

The federal agency says this is the tenth quarter in a row where it has given the overall Canadian housing market a “vulnerable” assessment.

CMHC’s finding is based on a number of factors including the level of imbalances in the housing market related to overbuilding, overvaluation, overheating and price acceleration when compared with historical averages.

It says it has changed Toronto and Victoria’s overvaluation rating from high to moderate when it measured it against factors such as population growth, personal disposable income and interest rates.

The degree of overall vulnerability remains high in Hamilton, Ont., and Vancouver, where the housing market has cooled in recent quarters but property prices remain high compared to these economic fundamentals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Budding North Okanagan businesses sought for Enterprize challenge
Next story
Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

Just Posted

Avalanche Warning issued for BC’s Interior Mountain Ranges

Avalanche Canada said the warning will be in effect until the end of day Sunday, Feb. 10.

Detour will be constructed around rock slide

‘Considerable’ movement still occurring at rock face along Highway 97 north of Summerland

Vancouver ropes Vernon Mustangs in Classic opener

Vancouver Thunderbirds close out game with seven third-period goals in a 13-2 romp

Government seeks help to monitor for bat disease in Okanagan

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Michael David Trosky on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Snowbirds and SkyHawks returning to Peach Festival

A pair of Penticton Peach Festival favourites are dropping by the festival

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Most Read