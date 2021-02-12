A North Okanagan resident’s application to house a cannabis production facility in a building larger than the allowed footprint for such a facility has been approved in principle, pending multiple adjustments to the application. (RDNO photo)

A North Okanagan resident’s application to house a cannabis production facility in a building larger than the allowed footprint for such a facility has been approved in principle, pending multiple adjustments to the application. (RDNO photo)

Cannabis facility proposed in Enderby

The indoor facility would exceed the 500-square-metre limit, provide 15 jobs

After a shaky start to the rezoning process, a local man’s application to house an indoor cannabis facility on his property is growing support within the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The applicant, NPJ Enterprises Ltd., owner Josh Udala, is applying to rezone his property on Rohan Peeters Road, near the Kingfisher Community Hall east of Enderby, in order to create an agricultural cannabis production facility in a building on his property that was constructed in 1979.

His application was discussed at the RDNO’s Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 11.

A report from the district’s planning department originally recommended that the proposal not be supported, because the applicant was proposing to use an indoor space with a footprint greater than the 500 square meters allowed for a cannabis facility within the district.

The applicant proposed using only 500 square metres of the existing 853-square-metre building on the property, but did not specify what would be done with the remaining portion of the facility.

The planning department advised that the proposed zoning amendment could be precedent-setting, and may open a loophole for operators of larger facilities to flout the rules.

“If a cannabis production facility of a specific, limited size is established in a larger building, there is potential for the facility to be expanded to fill the space available. Such expansion may occur without authorization and may have health and safety consequences if the space is not constructed and serviced as required for the use,” the information report states.

But ultimately, the advisory committee went with an alternative recommendation to allow the cannabis facility to go ahead in principle, as long as the applicant hires a well driller to conduct a pump test to estimate the yield of the well that would service the facility.

“The applicant reports that there is an existing well on the property however no additional information was provided with respect to the production capacity of the well,” the report states.

Udala must also present a site plan to the board of directors that includes a minimum of 15 parking spaces and two loading spaces.

Final adoption will only be considered once a Land Title Act covenant has been registered on the property that restricts the floor area of agricultural cannabis production to 500 square metres.

The land is located within the Agricultural Land Reserve, where cannabis production is permitted but required to meet certain criteria. One example is a setback requirement of 30 metres from all property lines.

According to the report, the applicant expects to have about 15 employees working at the facility.

The committee’s recommendation will be brought before the board of directors at its next meeting, Feb. 17.

READ MORE: Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

READ MORE: Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

canadian evergreencannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cannabis facility proposed in Enderby

The indoor facility would exceed the 500-square-metre limit, provide 15 jobs

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: Vernon homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to Vernon streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Photo: Philip McLachlan
COVID-19 death at retirement residence in West Kelowna

An outbreak was recently declared over at the residence

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATED: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Most Read