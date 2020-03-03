Job fair returns to Enderby for round two

The second annual North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair will take place at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby March 9. (Submitted photo)

Whether pursuing a better job or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of opportunities at this weekend’s free job fair.

The second annual North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair gets underway Monday, March 9, hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Community Futures North Okanagan, WorkBC Centre – Enderby, Splatsin Development Corporation and the Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce. The event runs from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby.

Numerous local employers within the region from a variety of industry sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields.

“We are excited at the response we have received from businesses who want to participate in this year’s job fair and business showcase. Whether you are attending as an employer seeking employees, or a business and/or organization in the region looking for an opportunity to share your products and/or services, this event is a great way to connect face-to-face with employers, network, get industry exposure and gain confidence,” said Event Coordinator Ali Maki.

The event is funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia through the WorkBC’s Community & Employer Partnerships (CEP) Program, which has a mandate to strengthen the local labour market, increase employment and work experience opportunities in the North Okanagan.

“We are thankful for the overwhelming support we’ve received this year from our sponsor organizations, their generosity provides us the opportunity to connect our community’s talented workers with great employers looking to hire,” continues Maki. “Attendees should bring a resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.”

More than 600 people attended the inaugural 2019 North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair last March. This year’s event is expecting to see an even greater turnout than its first year, making it an invaluable opportunity for businesses and organizations in the region.

READ MORE: Enderby job fair returning after successful first year

This event is for businesses wanting to promote employment opportunities and showcase their products and services, for job seekers looking for opportunities in the North

Okanagan-Shuswap Region and for the communities within the region to discover first hand what the businesses and organizations are offering.

Registration is $130, visit the North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair website at www.nosebf.com to register.

READ MORE: Enderby job fair overwhelming success

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.