Microwbrewery and glamping considered for O’Keefe

North Okanagan attraction looking at ways to remain sustainable

Glamping and growing its own beer are income seeds that may soon take root at O’Keefe Ranch.

The popular historic attraction just outside of Vernon is looing at ways to be sustainable. Therefore it is reseraching the idea of glamping at the Ranch and a hops farm with a potential microbrewery.

“The hops farm lmicrobrewery will involve replacing some of the corn (about 10 acres) with hops and then gradually adding in other components, all being done by sub-contracting,” said Bruce Cummings, chairperson of the O’Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society.

“We plan to continue using the remaining corn fields with the popular summer corn mazes and will be able to incorporate hops in the same fields.”

See: New season coming to O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe is also looking at a potential Blacksmith School.

“The ranch is a major tourist attraction, as identified by a study by Ken Mather,” said Cummings, adding, “1.9 million is the impact of the ranch itself to the greater Vernon area so keeping the facilities in good shape and keeping our programs robust is what we are attempting to do in this upcoming year.”

O’Keefe’s season starts in May but an inaugural Easter Egg Hunt is planned for April 20.

