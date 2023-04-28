More than 40 employers at Vernon job fair

Vernon’s largest hiring event will see recruiters and representatives from more than 40 companies.

The Vernon Job Fair, organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC, takes place Wednesday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Vernon Lodge.

“This is an excellent opportunity to discover what jobs are available and what employers are offering as compensation and benefits,” said Lee Brinkman, events and marketing manager with NexusBC.

“We’ve made a special effort to showcase a broad list of employers from fields such as government, non-profit, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and trades.”

Job fairs are an excellent way to get in front of the individual who does the hiring and make that connection.

“It isn’t often that 40 plus employers get together in a purposeful effort to meet job seekers, so if you’re looking for work or considering a career or job change, this is the absolute best place to be,” said Brinkman.

“All companies in attendance are eager to talk to you.”

New at this year’s event is a free vision board workshop that will be running the length of the job fair. There is no need to register.

“We’ll continually take people into the workshop as space opens up throughout the day,” said Brinkman. The job fair will also feature a table on side hustles if you need some ideas to earn a little extra money.

Some pointers to keep in mind when attending a job fair. Dress as if you are going to an interview. Bring multiple copies of your resume. Know your schedule so you are ready to sign up for an interview. Practice a 30-second sales pitch of your background. Be prepared for the question – tell me a bit about yourself – and practice your response.

If you need help with your resume or preparing for the job fair, contact one of the WorkBC Centres in the North Okanagan: 250-545-2215 in Vernon or 250-838-2324 in Enderby.

“WorkBC will also host a Jobseeker Lounge at the job fair so if questions arise at the event, you can ask a professional,” said Brinkman.

A full list of employers and presentation times can be found at vernonjobfair.ca

The event is sponsored by the City of Vernon.

EmploymentLocal JobsVernon