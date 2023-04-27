Vernon Friends of the Library open new chapter of book sales

The Vernon Friends of the Library will be back once again at the curling rink for their big book sale May 4-6. In order to make up for losses experienced during COVID, the Friends are trying something new this year. On Thursday, from 12 to 3 p.m., an early bird look at the books will be offered for $5 a person. The regular sale will start at 3 p.m. and will carry on until 9 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices are $2 a book for adult books and $1 a book for children’s, junior, and young adult books. Cash only. (Contributed)

The Vernon Friends of the Library (VFOL) will be back once again at the Vernon Curling Club for their big book sale May 4-6.

In order to make up for losses experienced during COVID-19, the Friends are trying something new this year.

On Thursday, from 12-3 p.m., an early bird look at the books will be offered for $5 a person. The regular sale will start at 3 p.m. and will carry on until 9 p.m.

Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices are $2 each for adult books and $1 for children’s, junior, and young adult books. Cash only.

“We would particularly like to thank all the people who have donated books for the sale – community participation in this regard has been higher than ever,” said Linda Wills, Friend of the Library. “One donation revealed four large boxes of naval history accompanied by a wonderful collection of books about Elvis. You never know what will be in the boxes.”

Proceeds from all the book sales go to non-budget items for the local library. Some of these include decorations for the children’s department, special cabinets and shelving, and, most important of all, children’s and adult programming expenses.

Library patrons may have become aware that the Vernon library now has a Makerspace funded by the VFOL, where you will find equipment and tools for hands-on projects, digital media creation, and exploring and learning new technology. Check out the ORL website to see what equipment is available for use.

Volunteers are busy sorting and boxing up the last shelves of books in preparation for the move to the Vernon Curling Rink.“It’s always time to stock up on reading material. After all, there’s no such thing as too many books,” Wills said.

