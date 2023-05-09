North Okanagan woman named Change Maker of the Year by magazine

Amanda Shatzko has been recognized in BC Business magazine’s Women of the Year issue

Regional District of North Okanagan vice-chair Amanda Shatzko has been named Change Maker of the Year by BC Business Magazine in its 2023 Women of the Year issue. (Submitted photo)

A North Okanagan politician has been recognized for her ability to create positive change in her community.

Regional District of North Okanagan vice-chair Amanda Shatzko was named Change Maker of the Year by BC Business magazine.

The magazine’s fourth annual awards recognized nine winners and runner-ups who are redefining what it means to lead the province forward.

“We know that they’re affecting change in their industries and organizations on a scale that’s both wide and deep,” said Nathan Caddell and Rushmila Rahman of BC Business magazine.

“They come from disparate fields, like construction, venture capital, science, technology and government, and they are making our province proud with their contributions.”

Shatzko, who was born and raised in the Okanagan, was named one of the magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year in the Change Maker category “due to her impact and ability to drive positive change in B.C.,” the magazine said.

Shatzko, who is Area C (BX/Silver Star) director, is always looking to update regional district policies with today’s issues in mind.

“I often try to ask the question, Okay, so the decision for this policy was made 20 years ago — it might have been the right decision then, but is it still applicable now?” Shatzko said.

“It’s gotten to the point where Shatzko is such a known mover and shaker,” said Caddell, who also believes Shatzko has one of the most diverse resumes in the province.

“It comes down to my curiosity and what it looks like to take something from one industry and blend it into another,” Shatzko said. “Sometimes, really successful innovations can come out of that.”

The magazine used a jury of four prominent women leaders to select this year’s award winners.

Outside of her artistic career and her role at RDNO, Shatzko is the president of Impact Toolbox, which provides training, collaboration opportunities and idea incubation programs to social change leaders. She is also a board trustee for the Okanagan Regional Library, the BC Municipal Finance Authority and the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap Regional Hospital District, all while being a PhD student at UBC Okanagan.

READ MORE: Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

READ MORE: Ground breaks on Spallumcheen wastewater recovery facility

Brendan Shykora

AwardsBusinessGovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District