Parents reach for teaching help from Vernon business

Parents are frantic to get their hands on supplies to continue some sort of education at home for their kids as COVID-19 closed schools.

So while many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open amid the pandemic, Vernon and Teach and Learn is overwhelmed.

“Our online ordering is crazy and busy but the inside of the store is quiet and we miss that,” said Lynella Henke, who owns the downtown Vernon store with her husband Trevor. “We miss seeing our customers face-to-face.”

The couple is busy answering lit up phone lines, packing mail orders and sorting pickups — a new service that’s now available.

With an abundance of educational items, the store is a blessing for moms, dads and guardians.

“Parents are looking for arts and crafts and curriculum books to keep their children learning,” said Henke, who encourages parents to get a workbook or two and have a structure to help children do an hour or two of academic work a day.

“With my girls, we have had lots of fun working on workbooks, being creative doing crafts and baking lots of yummy treats. Academic and life skills and exercise are all things that everyone can focus on right now.”

Curriculum books are proving to be the most popular item in the store, along with pre-packed activity packs and Easter baskets.

“COVID has not effected deliveries from the Easter Bunny,” Henke said.

Meanwhile, Henke is noticing that many of her fellow mom and pop businesses in the neighbourhood are “rocking this change.” Olive Us and Midtown Bistro are just a couple that come to mind, she said.

READ MORE: Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

READ MORE: Laptops, supports for students in need at Vernon school district

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.