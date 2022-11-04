PHOTOS: Awards honour Vernon’s shining business and charity community

Cobs Bread took home Medium Business of the Year, presented by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

As the first snowfall of winter blanketed Vernon Thursday, it was fitting that Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre was among those who racked up awards honouring local business.

A total of 18 Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards were handed out at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 3 for the 38th annual event.

Sovereign Lake took home two of them: Tourism Excellence and Business Leader of the Year (general manager Troy Hudson).

Although Hudson couldn’t be there to accept the honours, due to an illness, you can congratulate on the runs soon, which open Saturday, Nov. 5.

It’s the hard work of businesses like Sovereign that are putting Vernon on track for a record breaking year in tourism.

”Vernon is on track to welcome one million visitors in 2022,” said Clara Snedden, Prestige Vernon Lodge general manager, a member of Vernon Tourism (sponsor of the Tourism Excellence award). “We are excited that tourism in Vernon is booming.”

Another group to take home two awards is Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical: Customer Service Excellence and Large Business of the Year.

A couple of new Vernon residents were shocked to have earned Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mykola Zrazhevskyi and Maksym Yenin have only been in Vernon six months, since they fled their home country of Ukraine.

“We came to Canada recently in May,” said the two friends who, since fleeing their war-ravaged home, created Yenin.art Studio, a graphic design company.

The cultural diversity of business owners was also celebrated with the New Business of the Year winner: La Carraia. The downtown shop owners Fakri and Abir Fituri have brought authentic homemade gelato from Florence, Italy and have won over Vernon residents.

While many of the awards focussed on businesses, local charities were also honoured.

“These organizations are truly the heart of our community,” said Mike Nolan, Community Foundation of North Okanagan chair. “Each one of the these organizations deserves this award.”

A total of 24 non-profits were nominated for the award, which drew the largest applause of all the awards.

“Hundreds and hundreds of volunteers in our community have inspired these nominations,” said Nolan.

North Okanagan Hospice Society took home the honour.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to help people make the most of their lives at the end of their lives,” said Kevin Rothwell with Hospice.

The Good Food Box Society of North Okanagan picked up the People’s Choice Award in the charity division, along with Kasper Denture Clinic.

The award, a fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association, where people could purchase additional votes, raised $1,200.

Diversity was also recognized with Community Futures of North Okanagan (CFNO) winning the Diversity Excellence Award.

The largest list of nominees was for Small Business of the Year, captured by Home For Dinner.

Award sponsor, CFNO, applauded every business out there for overcoming so much during the pandemic, fires and floods.

“We know how hard people have been working for the last year, two years, three years. They’ve been putting in their blood sweat and tears,” said CFNO’s Kazia Mullen.

Kaleco Clothing, which took home Retail Business of the Year, even managed to open a second store, ANTLR Menswear on 30th Avenue, last week.

Further awards were handed to Eatology, Restaurant of the Year; Richbuilt Homes, Trades Business of the Year; Neuron Mobility, Chamber Champion Award; Castanet Media, Professional Business of the Year; Cobs Bread, Medium Business of the Year; and Turning Points Collaborative Society, Employer of the Year.

“What makes this award stand out is for a business to be nominated it must be nominated by its employees,” said Vernon Coun. Kari Gares, acting mayor for the City of Vernon sponsored award.

Turning Points’ executive director Randene Wejr also took home the SilverStar Mountain getaway door prize.

Whether a small, medium or large business, Vernon-Monashee MLA Hardwinder Sandhu applauded all for their resiliency over the past few years.

”You’re the backbone of our economy.”

Chamber president Robin Cardew added: “The Business Excellence Awards are a testament to the commitment, hard work and strength businesses and non-profits demonstrate daily, and we congratulate the winners and all the nominees. You truly make the North Okanagan shine.”

READ MORE: Vernon chamber opposed to proposed electoral boundary changes

READ MORE: Men’s Shed Vernon puts down the razor to support Movember

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityLocal BusinessNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Jayme McKillop with the North Okanagan Good Food Box accepts the non-profit People’s Choice Award, presented by Total Restoration. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr accepts the Employer of the Year award, presented by the City of Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Neuron Mobility took home the new Greater Vernon Chamber Champion Award. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Community Futures of North Okanagan earned the Diversity in Excellence Award, presened by Kal Tire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

North Okanagan Hospice Society won the Non-Profit Excellence Award, presented by the Community Foundation of North Okanagan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Kaleco Clothing won Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by the Downtown Vernon Association. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Richbuilt Homes took home Trade Business of the Year, presented by Scotiabank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Kristina Sidorczuk, owner of Eatology, and winner of Restaurant of the Year. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Sue and Ted Fox took home two Customer Service Excellence and Large Business of the Year awards for Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

La Carraia earned New Business of the Year. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)