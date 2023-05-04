Record nominations, again, for North Okanagan business awards

Not only will Spallumcheen’s Farmstrong Cider Company play host to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, May 11, but the company is also among the record nominations for a pair of awards. (Facebook photo)

Another record number of finalists has been announced for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards.

As of the deadline, more than 100 businesses, organizations, employees and/or volunteers were nominated in nine categories – many with more than one nomination received.

Sponsored by Drax, the winners will be announced at the Woodstock themed event at Farmstrong Cider Co. on Thursday, May 11, followed by an evening of fun and networking.

“We will be recognizing the best in our community – local businesses and community members that have demonstrated a pursuit for excellence in service and innovation,” said Lori Shepherd, chamber president. “The awards also promote responsible leadership, mentoring, inclusivity and volunteerism within the community.”

“These awards are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the dynamic and diverse group of people who make an important contribution to the quality of life we enjoy in Armstrong and Spallumcheen,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director. “We are pleased with the record number of nominations this year, but more so, the amount of thought put into some of the submissions.”

In addition to a trophy newly designed by Final Touch, each winner will receive a gift basket sponsored by Rancho Vignola.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with an hour of networking, live music by the Hryniw Sisters followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The award presentations will begin at 7 p.m.

The evening will continue with an opportunity for more networking and celebration.

The nominees are:

Rossworn Henderson LLP Rising Star: Country Manor Kitchen, Fieldnotes Market, Happi Dani Tea, HT Asian Market, Interior Fire Mitigation, McLeod Electric, Muri Floral & Décor, Prato Photo, PV Blvd Coffee, Re/Max Armstrong, Udderly Ice Cream, Wood Mountain Naturals;

VantageOne Credit Union Micro Business of the Year: Armstrong Carpet Care, Beacon Electric, Blue Grass Farm, Extreme Auto Detailing, Frosted Tier Cakes, Full Circle Memory Beads, Happi Dani Tea, Joyce’s Autographics, Las Margaritas Roasting, Mortgage Architects – Karen Lesser, Rhythm Productions, Saddle Up Magazine, Sea Stars Kids Boutique, Seed Computers, Sunridge Designs, Sweet Love Soaps, Tekamar Mortgages – Chris Heidt, Vintage Tattoo;

Blackwell Building Movers Small Business of the Year: Armstrong Accounting, Armstrong Dental Clinic, Armstrong Flower & Gift Shop, Armstrong Physiotherapy, Eagle Rock Plumbing and Heating, Final Touch, Fortune Creek Kennels, Gathering Grounds Thrift Store & Express Printing, Heritage Kitchen, Hill Environmental, Monashee Outdoors, North Valley Contracting, Okanagan Bike Co., OK Tire – Armstrong, Patricia Paterson Accounting, Pleasant Valley Quilting, Royal Canadian Antique Post, TNJ Plumbing & Heating, Twisted Purl Yarn Studio, Wild Oak Café, Willco Law, Your Dollar Store with More Armstrong;

Community Futures North Okanagan Mid Size Business of the Year: Armadillo Trailers, Armstrong Optometry, Armstrong Pharmacy & Wellness, Armstrong Veterinary Clinic, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Armstrong, Farmstrong Cider Co., Fieldstone Organics, Heaton Place Retirement Centre, Overlander Golf & Event Centre, Overlander Restaurant, Swanson Mountain Fitness, The Village Cheese Co., Valley First Credit Union, Vantage One Credit Union;

Hub International Insurance Corporate Business of the Year: Armstrong Regional Cooperative, Askew’s Foods Armstrong, Chapman Industries, Hytec – A Kohler Company, McDonalds – Armstrong, Nor-Val, Okanagan Restoration, Rancho Vignola, Shepherd’s Home Hardware & Outdoor Living Centre, Tolko;

Shepherd’s Home Hardware & Outdoor Living Centre Employee of the Year: Colton Syrota – Farmstrong Cider Co., Darryl Davis – Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Emma Hanson – Wild Oak Café, Fallon Larter – Country Manor Kitchen, Heather Stewart – Country Manor Kitchen, Lark Lindholm – Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Megan Hunter – Farmstrong Cider Co., Natalie Sinnott – Swanson Mountain Fitness, Sarah Scott – PV Blvd Coffee, Sarah Smedley – The Higher Path, Tanji Woloshyn – VantageOne Credit Union;

Revitalization & Innovation Award: Armstrong Kin Club, Askew’s Armstrong, Bloom Flower Festivals, Caravan Farm Theatre, City of Armstrong, Hill Environmental, Interior Fire Mitigation, Muri Floral & Décor, Purple Springs Nursery, Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Wood Mountain Naturals;

Township of Spallumcheen Hospitality & Tourism Award: Armstrong Farmers Market, Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Bloom Flower Festivals, Blue Grass Farms, Caravan Farm Theatre, CC Bloom Flower Farm, Farmstrong Cider Co., Frugal Frocks, Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Horse Drawn Okanagan, Interior Provincial Exhibition, Sparrow Grass Field & Flower, The Village Cheese Co., Twisted Purl Yarn Studio;

Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Organization of the Year: Armstrong Curling Club, Armstrong Farmers Market, Armstrong Garden Club, Armstrong Kin Club, Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary ‘The Bargain Bin,’ Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery, Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society, BC Small Wetlands Association, Haugen Healthcare Society, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #35 Armstrong.

The 2023 Citizen of the Year sponsored by the chamber of commerce, City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen will also be announced , with the recipient being further honored during the 2023 Canada Day festivities .

In addition to the grand prize draw for a Blue Grass Farm staycation, there will also be a fundraiser to support the Peter Rotzetter Young Entrepreneur Bursary which will also be awarded that evening.

Those in themed apparel will also be eligible for prizes – think widest bell bottoms, best tie dye shirt, longest locks – the list could be endless.

“An event such as this could not happen without support from our local business community. Thank you to our event sponsors Drax and Rancho Vignola in addition to our category sponsors,” said Madison Reynolds, chamber first vice-president. “In addition to Rhythm Productions, Frosted Tier Cakes and Bloom Flower Festival who have provided some additional perks during the event.’

A limited number of tickets to the event are available until May 9 at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, $40 per person – no tickets at the door.

