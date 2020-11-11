The Vaults unlocks luxury storage solutions in Vernon

Luxurious secured storage is coming to Vernon after seeing great success in Kelowna.

The Vaults is bringing a 20-unit luxury storage condominium development, complete with a spacious mezzanine and three-piece bathroom, to 45th Avenue and 34th Street.

“Our first Kelowna Vaults location was highly successful and proved the continued strong demand for premium lifestyle secured storage spaces, particularly in a time where COVID-19 has people looking for alternate spaces from their work and home,” said president and Vernon-product Joe Mahovlich.

Sizes range from 1,677 square feet to more than 3,300 sq.-ft. and are customizable for various purposes.

Vice-president James Murray said the Vaults have already “had a great early response,” in Vernon.

“It is awesome to see,” he said.

Murray said this type of facility is perfect for downsizers looking to reduce the burdens of estate home living and moving to a smaller space while keeping or growing their toy collection.

This type of luxury storage is also ideal for the “adventurers,” Murray said.

“These individuals enjoy travelling and typically have homes in multiple locations,” he said. “This is definitely the case for our Kelowna location and we see the same pattern with Vernon.”

The Vaults is ideal for those seeking to reclaim some space in their home and collectors who have outgrown their garage or store their items in multiple locations and seek to enjoy their goods in one location.

“Owners work with our designers to create their own unique space,” Murray said. “In our North Calgary and Kelowna developments, there are some pretty amazing spaces.

“While you cannot live there,” he said. “We tell people that their passion can live there.”

The Vernon location will see the addition of Commerce, a commercial and light industrial development offering similar features on a smaller scale starting at 1,400 square feet, plus the mezzanine.

“We are excited to bring the Commerce development to my hometown of Vernon,” Mahovlich said. “Smaller premium spaces for businesses are limited in many cities and the Commerce provides an opportunity for businesses to own or lease a unit designed specifically for their business needs and aspirations — a space that complements their brand and inspires their employees.”

Murray said the Commerce was designed with business in mind utilizing many of the Vaults premium features.

“It will be in separate buildings that are conducive to conducting business and having employees,” he said.

Prices for the Vaults in Vernon start at $399,900.

Unit pre-sales in Vernon will begin Nov. 23, 2020. For more information visit thevaults.ca.

