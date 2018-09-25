Vernon businesses win Commercial Building Award

Vernon finalists for this year’s award BC Hydro and Vernon Trades Training both won awards Thursday.

The 10th Annual Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards took place Thursday at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

Celebrating the best in commercial, industrial and multi-family properties in the region from Kamloops to Revelstoke to Fernie to Osoyoos, there are 12 different awards categories. This year held a record-tying 37 finalists and which were announced prior to the ceremony.

Vernon finalists for this year’s award are BC Hydro and Vernon Trades Training. Both took home two awards under the institutional and office categories.

In the institutional category, Vernon Trades Training of Vernon Maple Reinders Construction of Kelowna was the General Contractor, and MQN Architects and Interior Design of Vernon the Architect/Designer.

In the office category, BC Hydro of Vernon took home the award with Kasian as the Architect and Omicron as the General Contractor.

Related: Vernon businesses Commercial Building Award finalists

Related: Building awards finalists announced

Related: Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.