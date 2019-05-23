Ian Laidlaw (far left), Beth Houston (Middle left), Geri Longworth (middle right) and Nathan Mackintosh (far right) are primed for the Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament June 1 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club with $10,000 cash and a car from Vernon Hyundai as the Hole ‘n’ One prizes. Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 29, forms available at zone2ladies.com. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Vernon Golf and Country Club hosts ladies golf tournament

Prizes include $10,000 and a Hyundai

Vernon Golf and Country Club will soon be hosting a Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament with $10,000 cash and a car from Vernon Hyundai as the Hole ‘n’ One prizes.

The competition, composed of two-lady teams, starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Westland Insurance is the main sponsor, followed by Vernon Hyundai.

Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 29, forms available at zone2ladies.com.

