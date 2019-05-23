Vernon Golf and Country Club hosts ladies golf tournament

Ian Laidlaw (far left), Beth Houston (Middle left), Geri Longworth (middle right) and Nathan Mackintosh (far right) are primed for the Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament June 1 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club with $10,000 cash and a car from Vernon Hyundai as the Hole ‘n’ One prizes. Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 29, forms available at zone2ladies.com. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Vernon Golf and Country Club will soon be hosting a Ladies’ Open Golf Tournament with $10,000 cash and a car from Vernon Hyundai as the Hole ‘n’ One prizes.

The competition, composed of two-lady teams, starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Westland Insurance is the main sponsor, followed by Vernon Hyundai.

Entry deadline is Wednesday, May 29, forms available at zone2ladies.com.

