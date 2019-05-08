Women in Business founding member remembered

Jan White Memorial Award Luncheon honours leading ladies

An award dedicated to women who stand out in Vernon’s world of business has recognized another “force to be reckoned with.”

Vernon Women in Business held their annual Jan White Memorial Award Luncheon in memory of Jan White Wednesday, May 8 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

The recipient of the Jan White Memorial Award is selected based on their contributions to Vernon Women in Business.

“This year’s nominee is one of those exceptional individuals who shares the most precious resources,” said said Shell Duggan, chair of the award ceremony. “Her time; to make life better for members of Vernon Women in Business and the business community.”

The winner of this year’s Jan White Memorial Award, leadership chair of three years, is Rachelle Moulton.

“She is a living demonstration of who Jan White was,” said Duggan.

Moulton said it was an honour to be nominated.

“I enjoy connecting with Women in Business,” said Moulton. “It’s very easy volunteering because it’s such a great group of women here.”

The first runner up for this year’s award, described as having a fun and exciting personality, is Elanda Kowalchuk.

“She’s clever, funny, super cool and interesting to interact with,” said Duggan. “She’s always there to support all women by attending almost all evening and morning monthly meetings.”

Kowlachuk is the membership director and vice president of Vernon Women in Business. Next year she will be president of Vernon Women in Business.

Duggan said it was important to her this year that everyone had an understanding of who Jan White was and what the awards are about, since she had the pleasure of knowing White, but many members never met her.

“She really wanted this organization to celebrate women, their accomplishments,” said Duggan. “A place for them to grow and support each other.”

White was a founding member for women business in the late late ‘80s. She was described as a champion of all trades and a lover of horses. White’s work and travel spanned four continents and included many different careers including waitress, bookkeeper, legal secretary, accountant, consultant, singer, instructor, a judge, a teacher, a counselor, a columnist, a dispenser, an equine appraiser, a promoter, a director, a designer, a mother and a volunteer.

“She was a force to be reckoned with,” said Duggan

Elanda Kowalchuk (left), Rachelle Moulton (middle) and Shell Duggan (right) pose with Jan White Memorial Award. (Jennifer Blake photo)

