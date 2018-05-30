Bob and Nora Davison work at Davison Orchards in Vernon. (Rebekah Beck/For the Morning Star)

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

Less than five per cent of family businesses make it to the fourth generation but the Davison family did just that.

Davison Orchards has been growing apples since 1933. This year they celebrate 85 years and four generations of family farming in Vernon.

Bob Davison is the eldest of the three generations currently working on the farm. His uncle Tom began the business after emigrating from England after the First World War in the hopes of a more prosperous future. The family realized their dream of owning their own orchard in the Okanagan in 1933. Bob began working in the orchard with his uncle in 1948. He was 17 at the time and still works at the family orchard today.

Related: Davison Orchards open for season

Related: Davison Orchards expands again

From horse to tractor, ditches to drip irrigation, boxes to bins, fruit grower to merchandiser and production farm to agritourism experience, Davison Orchards have seen all these technological and societal changes and survived.

“Apples have been my whole life,” said Bob Davison. “Today there are four generations running around here.”

Three generations are actively working on the farm and although Bob Davison says he isn’t sure what his grandchildren’s interests will be, he and his wife Dora are proud to have reached 85 years of growing apples in Vernon.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bob Davison is the eldest of three generations of Davison farmers working today. (Rebekah Beck/For the Morning Star)

Previous story
High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

Just Posted

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Vernon

The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Spallumcheen changes recycling program

Township going to blue bins instead of blue bags in 2019

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen disposal facility not closing

Regional district says landfill not expected to reach full capacity for another nine years

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Water off for some Killiney Beach residents Thursday

Generator installation will mean a two-hour shut0ff

Vernon Lions Club golf event raises nearly $10K

Proceeds going toward Camp Winfield; event draws field of 68

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Star Gazing: Magnetic storms, power outages and other disruptions

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Most Read