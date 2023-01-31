The Lift Caddy is a solution to the problem of having to lift your heavy e-bike up onto a bike rack. (Bowen Assman/Black Press)

The Lift Caddy is a solution to the problem of having to lift your heavy e-bike up onto a bike rack. (Bowen Assman/Black Press)

VIDEO: Vernon businessman has the perfect ‘lift’ for your e-bike

The Lift Caddy is an electric elevator that makes it safe and easy to load your bike on a rack

The exploding popularity of electronic bikes (e-bikes) the past few years has undoubtedly benefited several from getting in their physical activity.

But it has also thrust to the forefront a unique problem for some users.

“They are very heavy to lift onto a bike rack,” said Vernon resident Sean Hannigan.

“One day I got the idea that it would be a lot easier to rack if it could go all the way to the ground and you can roll the bike on and off.”

So, Hannigan decided to tinker with some parts and voila – the Lift Caddy was born.

“It came to me basically in the middle of the night,” he said. “I got up and went, ‘Hmm, maybe I am onto something here.’”

Hannigan’s model, perfected just six weeks ago through a couple of prototypes, is hydraulic and designed for use on all kinds of bike racks.

With warmer weather approaching, the appetite for the Lift Caddy is growing more and more everyday.

“I started selling them last week and I have sold 30 in three days, and have just sold 10 today.

“My phone has been ringing off the wall, it has just been crazy.”

Hannigan even joked about hiring on a couple of his friends, due to how fast the business has taken off.

If you are interested in purchasing one, you can do so here.

