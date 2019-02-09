5th Annual UnWined a success

The DVA hosted 250 women Thursday during for the popular Carnival event.

One of Vernon’s most popular “ladies night out” events took place Thursday, Feb. 7.

Hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association as part of Winter Carnival, the 5th Annual UnWined event treated the 250 ticket holders to an evening of shopping, food, door prizes, and of course, wine at 12 downtown businesses. One lucky attendee, Pam Betton, was also randomly selected and won a $500 shopping spree at the participating businesses.

The event sold out in a record-breaking five hours and the DVA is happy to see the enthusiasm of participating businesses and the community.

“The event has given downtown businesses an opportunity to work together to create something memorable and connect with businesses from outside the downtown core,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA Events & Promotions Coordinator.

The DVA thanks the participating businesses/organizations:

BX Press Cider



Casa Bella Boutique



Cento Wear



Cobbler’s Rack



Corealis Wine Cellar



Expressions of Time



Gold’N Time Jewellery



Gumtree Catering



Intrigue Wines



Ladies who Beer



Little Tex



Nature’s Fare



Okanagan Spirits



Olive Us



Pink Spotted Goat



Planet Bee



Rain Wellness

Coulter said spots for businesses in 2020 are already filling up. Interested parties should contact the DVA.

