5th Annual UnWined a success

One of Vernon’s most popular “ladies night out” events took place Thursday, Feb. 7.
Hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association as part of Winter Carnival, the 5th Annual UnWined event treated the 250 ticket holders to an evening of shopping, food, door prizes, and of course, wine at 12 downtown businesses. One lucky attendee, Pam Betton, was also randomly selected and won a $500 shopping spree at the participating businesses.
The event sold out in a record-breaking five hours and the DVA is happy to see the enthusiasm of participating businesses and the community.
“The event has given downtown businesses an opportunity to work together to create something memorable and connect with businesses from outside the downtown core,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA Events & Promotions Coordinator.
The DVA thanks the participating businesses/organizations:
- BX Press Cider
- Casa Bella Boutique
- Cento Wear
- Cobbler’s Rack
- Corealis Wine Cellar
- Expressions of Time
- Gold’N Time Jewellery
- Gumtree Catering
- Intrigue Wines
- Ladies who Beer
- Little Tex
- Nature’s Fare
- Okanagan Spirits
- Olive Us
- Pink Spotted Goat
- Planet Bee
- Rain Wellness
Coulter said spots for businesses in 2020 are already filling up. Interested parties should contact the DVA.
