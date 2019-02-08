Aboriginal speaker brings presentation to Vernon schools

Ojibway author, playwright, journalist and humourist, Drew Hayden Taylor

Drew Taylor with Carmen Moore and Theo Fleury at the National Aboriginal Achievement Awards. (Submitted Photo)

Ojibway author, playwright, journalist and humourist, Drew Hayden Taylor is coming to town for three presentations.

The Vernon School District is pleased to have partnered with the Performing Arts Centre and the Okanagan Science Centre to bring in Taylor’s presentation My Journey Through Time, From Campfire Stories to Stories in Space. He will share his journey and lens on writing. Originally from the Curve Lake First Nations, in Central Ontario, Taylor has spent the last two decades travelling the world and writing about it from the Aboriginal perspective. An award-winning playwright, author, columnist, film maker and lecturer, he has managed to bridge the gap between cultures by tickling the funny bone.

Students in grades 10-12 at W.L. Seaton Secondary will be treated to Taylor’s talk first, on Feb. 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Then students in grades 6-9 can sit in for the presentation on March 1 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 10:25 a.m.

“This session is sponsored by the Science Centre to kick off their “Writing the Future” program,” said Paul Britton, Vernon School District curriculum co-ordinator.

See also: Play delves into residential school system

The public can check out Taylor’s presentation March 1 at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Centre.

The presentation is free to Vernon School District students, otherwise admission is $10

Tickets are available at the Ticket Seller: www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-SHOW (7469).

Aboriginal speaker brings presentation to Vernon schools

