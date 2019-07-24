Alzheimer Society aims to take care of Vernon caregivers

Accessing Services workshop Thursday, July 25 for people caring for family members living with dementia

The workshop will be held on Thursday at The People Place in Vernon from 1-3 p.m. (File photo)

The Alzheimer Society of BC is offering support for caregivers in Vernon on Thursday.

Accessing Services is a workshop for people caring for family members living with dementia at home. The session will go over different strategies for caregivers to access support through family, friends, the community and the health-care system.

“People cannot travel the dementia journey alone,” the agency states.

The free workshop takes place at The People Place (3402, 27th Ave.) Thursday, July 25, from 1-3 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Contact 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or email acampbell@alzheimerbc.org to reserve a spot at the session.

If you are living with dementia of have questions about he disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org, or call the Dementia Helpline: 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

Brendan Shykora