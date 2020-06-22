Armstrong 4-H stock sale moooves online

Coronavirus stalls live show, so auction goes virtual for 2020

Okanagan 4-H clubs are steering a new direction for their annual stock show and sale.

The 39th annual event has been stalled due to COVID-19, therefore the club is moving online.

Members from the Armstrong beef, High Country and Queest Mountain 4-H clubs will be selling their market steer projects online at team4hsales.com July 4-11. Hosted by Western Livestock Marketing and Team, the electronic market gives the youth the chance to show off their project and provide prime beef to buyers.

“In addition to getting top quality beef, you are also supporting a great 4-H program,” Armstrong club member Ally Radcliffe said. The 12-year-old raised a Galloway angus cross, named Bear, and the proceeds of the sale will go towards her purchase of next year’s steer in the fall as well as help cover her expenses this year.

“It has been a fun year with Bear and we learned so much together in my second year of 4-H,” said Radcliffe.

The steers will be weighed July 3 and bidding opens at 8 a.m. July 4.

READ MORE: Vernon highway paving underway

READ MORE: B.C. 4-H club opens new office in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFarmingFor Sale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secwépemc great-grandmother earns Dogwood diploma

Just Posted

Armstrong 4-H stock sale moooves online

Coronavirus stalls live show, so auction goes virtual for 2020

Vernon school bus talks back on board

Meeting Wednesday to discuss transportation

Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

As of June 17, rainfall levels already reached the average amount for the entire month

City of Armstrong downgrades water restrictions

Significant improvements allows city to go back to main water source and to Stage 1 restrictions

Water quality advisory rescinded for Okanagan system

Killiney Beach Water System on west side of Okanagan Lake had been under advisory since June 9

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

Penticton composer makes donation for medical equipment

Ernst and Colleen Schneider have contributed to equipment purchase for Penticton Regional Hospital

District of Peachland wins Parks Excellence Award

The award is for the district’s Ray Kandola Heritage Pier

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Summerland’s Canada Day picnic cancelled

Flag-raising ceremony and speeches from dignitaries will be shown on video

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

No surge in pandemic pot sales, latest B.C. sales figures show

Steady growth in legal cannabis sales through early 2020

Most Read