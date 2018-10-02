Armstrong Demolition Derby returns Sunday

Thanksgiving feast for fans of cars, trucks and vans plowing into one another for cash and prizes

It’s motorized mayhem at its finest.

The annual Armstrong Demo Derby returns Sunday, and another capacity crowd at the Interior Provincial Exhibition is expected to be on hand as drivers compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes.

RELATED: Armstrong Demolition Derby successfully revived

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the derby starts at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: Armstrong demolition derby a muddy mess

Cars, vans, trucks and powerwheels will all be smashed in the name of fun and entertainment.

Food vendors will be on-site and the Armstrong Kin Club will run a beverage garden.

Demolition derby sponsors include Davidson Pringle Lawyers, Shepherd’s Home Hardware, Hogie’s Towing and Boosting, Quality First Motors, Gilbert Parts Depot, Nor-Val Rentals Ltd. and Armstrong Regional Cooperative.

Call Lyle at 250-546-9115 or e-mail derby13@telus.net for more information.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
