Armstrong Garden Club grows funds for long list of local causes

The local food bank and the Good Food Box were among the funding recipients

The Armstrong and District Garden Club distributed funds from its annual plant sale to a wide range of food initiatives and community programs. (Submitted photo)

Christmas came early for a host of organizations in Armstrong, thanks to the Armstrong and District Garden Club.

The club provided funds from its annual plant sale to the Armstrong Food Bank and the Good Food Box.

“Thanks to the community, we had a successful plant sale this past May,” said Glenn Gytenbeek, president of the Garden Club. “We’re using the funds we’ve raised to support others in the community that could use a helping hand.”

By providing funds to the food bank and the Good Food Box, the Garden Club is helping to provide healthy food to families in the community.

“With this donation, we’re able to provide more Armstrong families with the monthly Good Fox Box,” added Louise Burton of the Good Food Box Program.

In addition to the food programs, the club provided funds to Armstrong Community Gardens to help them build more garden plots behind Glad Tidings Church.

“More garden plots means that more residents can grow their own food,” said Rea Smith, Community Gardens coordinator.

Funds were also given to support the Communities in Bloom Society, which will help the society to enhance livability in Armstrong.

“Our society supports initiatives that help our town bloom – whether by beautifying a neighbourhood or by making our community more welcoming to residents and visitors alike,” said Shirley Fowler, a city councillor and society coordinator.

Funds provided to Pleasant Valley Manor will also help with the purchasing of a new raised garden bed and outdoor pots which residents will help care for.

Two bursaries have also been allocated for Pleasant Valley Secondary School (PVSS) students pursuing post-secondary education in a field related to agriculture, environmental science, forestry or similar disciplines.

“The bursaries we receive will help increase our graduates’ accessibility to post secondary education,” said PVSS principal Steve Drapala.

The Garden Club plans to hold another plant sale in May of 2023.

For more information on the club, visit armstronggardenclub.com.

