Armstrong IPE ropes in fair share of fun for August

Pre-sale tickets for the 121st Interior Provincial Exhibition Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 in Armstrong are now on sale. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Fair is back.

The 121st Interior Provincial Exhibition with its theme Our Roots Run Deep will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at the IPE grounds in Armstrong. The fair has been postponed for the past two years because of COVID.

“Thanks to all our guests that come to the IPE each year,” said general manager Heather King. “We can’t thank you enough for sharing our passion. It’s been a long two years and we are excited to see everyone again.”

The best way to see and experience the fair in its entirety is to enter something into the fair.

Do you bake? Grow your own veggies? A whiz with the camera? Enter from more than 19 divisions, both animals and non-animal divisions, such as hobbies, vegetables, photography, sewing, baking or flowers.

“By entering as an exhibitor, you receive a free five-day gate pass which enables you gate access to any or all of the five days of the IPE and Stampede,” said King.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association returns for just four days of rodeo excitement starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, leading up to the finals Saturday night, Sept. 3.

New to the IPE is Canadian Professional Bull Riding (CPBR) Sunday night, Sept. 4. The event will feature the top bull riders in the world against the best bucking bulls in the industry.

“The CPBR is not a rodeo,” said King. “It’s more than two hours of intense bull riding action.”

Tickets for the 102nd IPE are on sale now at armstrongipe.com.

Presale tickets are available until midnight on Aug. 30. Presale ride bracelet tickets are $40 and a presale family gate pass is $45.

Rodeo tickets are also on sale through the website.

