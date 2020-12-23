A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled at the request of the local RCMP. (Jaimee Jansen photo)

Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade cancelled by RCMP

It’s not currently clear whether COVID-19 or traffic safety concerns prompted the event’s cancellation

Just as word of a Christmas tractor parade from Armstrong to Enderby was beginning to excite local residents, the event has reportedly been cancelled by the RCMP.

“Get ready Armstrong and Enderby! The farmers are coming to town!” said Jaimee Jansen in a social media post Monday, Dec. 21. “Hope to see lots of you waving!”

The parade would have seen farmers drive from Armstrong to Enderby in tractors and trailers decked out in Christmas lights Wednesday, Dec. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m.

However, Jansen — a local farmer who had planned to take part in the parade — updated his post on Tuesday to explain the event had been cancelled, having been told that the RCMP had asked the organizers not to run the event.

It’s not clear whether the cancellation was due to COVID-19 safety or road safety concerns. The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.

“It’s a big disappointment, considering there have been lots of other communities that have done the same thing already this year,” Jansen told the Morning Star.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

WATCH: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

