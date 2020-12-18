COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

The Annual Santa Run took place in Armstrong on Dec. 15, 2019. (Facebook)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department has had to cancel its annual Santa Run this Christmas season, but firefighters still encourage residents donate to the food bank.

“This is a long-standing tradition for us and one that we look forward to every year,” the department said in a social media post, noting the decision to cancel was made following provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines announced Dec. 7.

“The Santa run is not just about bringing Santa through our communities, it also gives people a chance to donate food to the food bank,” the post continues. “Christmas is always a hard time for families and this year, more families are feeling the Christmas financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In Armstrong, the food bank, Askews, Valley First Credit Union and the Royal Canadian Legion are collecting food donations.

