Baked, beautiful butter tarts event returns to Lumby

Lumby and District Public Market to host sixth Lumby Butter Tart Festival Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oval Park

Among the celebrity judges at the 2018 Lumby Butter Tart Festival were Richard Rolke (from left), Kevin Acton, Rick Fairbairn and Eric Foster. The popular festival returns after a year’s hiatus on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oval Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Some include bannock. Some include fudge. Some include Smarties.

All must include the shell and delightful filling that makes the butter tart a truly Canadian sweet dessert.

The Lumby and District Public Market has announced the return of the highly popular Lumby Butter Tart Festival. It will run Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oval Park in the village.

“This will be the sixth festival,” said public market president Colleen Fielding, joined by committee member Nancy House at Sister’s Family Restaurant for the announcement.

There are several components to the festival.

One, there’s the butter tart competition.

Tarts are entered by businesses or groups in the Lumby and Cherryville area in the commercial division. Then there’s also the amateur division, which is open to all ages.

“Use your imagination,” said Fielding. “But they have to be in some form of a butter tart.”

Local and celebrity judges will do the tart tasting. It is believed former Lumby mayor and Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric (Fork) Foster will return to taste the tarts with his trusty fork.

Vendors will have tarts for sale but Fielding is quick to point out that the lovely delicacies are normally sold out by 10 a.m.

Organizers are looking for food trucks and food vendors to operate during the festival, which is free of charge.

Other events will take place at Oval Park, including a car show and live entertainment.

“What we’re trying to do is help get people out of their homes,” said House. “We haven’t held the event since 2019 as we were cancelled last year by COVID.”

The festival drew 1,500 people in 2019.

For more information or festival inquiries, please email Btfvendors@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Lumby butter tart festival returns

READ MORE: Lumby Butter Tart Festival winners announced



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileFood & Dining